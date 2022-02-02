TT ready for more youthful leaders

Rajiv Diptee - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The most important covid19-inspired lesson is that leadership in TT will have to come from people under age 59. Not 60 plus. Those days are over. I am referring the leaders in politics, business and trade unions.

People above age 60 must have exceptional charm and charisma in order to hold on to power. They must have a special appeal to the younger generations. Because, like it or not, the pandemic has shown that you must be forward thinking. Age is only just a number if you have aged wisely.

The unions revolve all considerations around the word respect. Their personal respect. Not what is good for the country. We have certain union leaders who need to be put out to pasture. I will not name names but thank you for the music. However it is time for younger people to select the tunes.

Ten, 20, 30 years in leadership without a single new person under age 40 being encouraged to take over looks dated. There will always be room for advice in the background. Just appoint the most intelligent successor, take a bow and get off the stage. Some rude person may say get to hell off the podium. Not me. Image in TT is everything, even for the old fogies.

For general election 2025 we are going to have to face some indelible facts. What age was Barack Obama when he became president of the US? What age is Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados? What age is Farley Augustine, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly? Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Britain, is 57 years of age. All these people are young and well educated. The level and range of education are key to political survival.

And on the business side, what age is Rajiv Diptee, president of the Supermarkets Association of TT? This pandemic has shown that age is the prime comorbidity waiting to swallow TT’s political and business agendas whole.

No disrespect is meant but we need younger people who are particularly gifted. Smart and measured in the way they speak and behave. No pappyshow tendencies. No “grand charging.” No trickery, no threatening, no undue hostility.

And, most definitely, no racism. Every creed and race will find an equal place without any irrelevant posturing, thanking you very much. The females must be strong speakers and advocates for equality of treatment. The males must be measured in their thinking.

Which political party will meet the criteria in 2025? It is still going to be either the People’s National Movement or the United National Congress. Third political parties in Trinidad remain, at this point in time, mere window dressing.

The truth hurts but that is the truth. It cannot be avoided.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin