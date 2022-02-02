Tobago's crime detection rate over 50% in 2021

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago. -

Senior Superintendent, Tobago Division, Junior Benjamin, has revealed the island’s crime detection rate was more than 50 per cent last year – the second highest in all of the police divisions.

He made the revelation on Monday night while delivering opening remarks at a town meeting at TTPS Association building, Mt Pleasant Boulevard, Bon Accord, Tobago.

The meeting sought to address issues confronting entrepreneurs in the Bon Accord, Canaan and Crown Point districts. It was the division’s first stakeholder partnership for the year.

Among those addressing stakeholders were Supt Rohdill Kirk, Insp Joel Forbes, of the Special Investigative Unit, Ag Detective Cpl Julien Thomas and ASP Mark Joseph (area west).

Benjamin said Tobago’s police officers are performing.

“We were able to bring our crime situation down to at least a minus three per cent, which means that we were three per cent lower than we were the previous year and we were able to increase our detection rate to about 52 per cent, which was the second highest in all of the divisions,” he told the businessmen.

Benjamin claimed the division ended 2021 with the second highest statistic in terms of performance.

“It means that we have great work being done here in Tobago Division. Officers are all charged up. We have our problems, everywhere would have that, but nevertheless we want to say that we have hard-working officers.”