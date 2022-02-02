Tobago Festivals CEO: Plans for October Carnival ongoing

Jab Jab masqueraders have fun at the launch of Windward Carnival 2020 at the Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough. FILE PHOTO

Tobago Festival Commission Ltd CEO John Arnold says the island is exploring the possibility of hosting a Carnival in October.

But he said the details are still being worked out.

Speaking on the Tobago Updates programme on Wednesday, Arnold said stakeholders have agreed that while it not possible to host any major Carnival events for February/March, owing to the short time frame, plans are in the works for a celebration in October.

“The consultative approach was definitely a good one,” he said, referring to stakeholder consultations within the past few weeks.

“We were able to sit down, talk things through, thrash out what needed to thrash out and at the end, the stakeholders themselves made the suggestion – let us use this time to recalibrate, restructure, increase our capacity-building and let’s work on our thing for (Carnival) 2023 and of course, if possible, towards the planning for October 2022.”

Arnold said Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris has instructed the division’s assistant secretary Megan Morrison to appoint a committee to plan the October Carnival. He added that committee will collaborate with the Festivals Commission.