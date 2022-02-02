The journey in-between

Kanisa George

They say when one door closes life opens another, and if you open your heart to change, beyond the pain and confusion, a new day is waiting to greet you with new possibilities and adventures undreamed of.

Each of life's failures is accompanied by a new path forged out of the remnants of the old, forcing us to press on without a clear idea of what's next. When friendships end or romantic relationships can no longer be sustained, life continues in a scurry, impressing upon us the need to move forward. Yet while we grapple with the loss of what once was, we are sometimes stuck with one leg wedged between the door frame and the rest of our body fighting tooth and nail to be released. It's one thing to open your mind to the possibility of moving on, but for many of us in the "in-between," the only thing missing to propel us into a state of acceptance is closure. How then do we achieve this? Why is it important for our future development? And more importantly, can we really depend on others to give us closure?

The phrase "the need for closure" was coined by social psychologist Arie Kruglanski in the late 1990s to refer to a framework used in decision making that aims to find an answer on a given topic that will alleviate confusion and ambiguity. In truth, the end of a relationship or the loss of something significant can lead to feelings of confusion and increased anxiety. What some of us don't realise is that this has a lot to do with our brain and how it deals with life's inevitabilities.

Well established research shows that when we form a strong emotional connection to another, they live in the emotional or limbic centre of our brains, occupying nerve cell pathways and physically live in the neurons and synapses of our brain. When this connection ends, the brain becomes confused and disoriented as the neuronal connections expect to see, hear, and feel that person. In essence, the brain centre becomes inflamed, searches for them and loses its regular supply of neurotransmitters, sending us into neurological withdrawal. This results in reduced endorphins, which modulate pain and pleasure pathways in the brain, and is usually responsible for the physical and emotional pain we feel during a breakup.

When we crave closure, it's our brains need to seek clarity. This is what Kruglanski referred to as the impulse of our brains to make sense out of a situation. When we seek closure, we seek answers to the cause of a specific loss to resolve the painful feelings existing. According to one writer, this is akin to forming a mental puzzle of what's happened. When we complete this puzzle, we can somehow reconcile those feelings, and once all the pieces fit, it might be possible to move on.

The need for closure doesn't just apply to romantic relationships. It spans all life's eventualities like the death of a loved one, loss of a job, or a miscarriage. Psychologist Pam Ramsden writes that having answers about past endings is one way of helping us maintain our identity and learn about our behaviour. In reality, we might never fully understand why death happens or why we were ghosted, but working through our thoughts and feelings might allow us to come to a satisfying-enough conclusion.

On the flip side, you might never be able to fully grasp the reason or get the type of closure you want, and that's okay, but you must still find ways to move forward even without the closure you were looking for. Closure, in some cases, might do more harm than good, as it can act as a trigger amplifying already existing insecurities. It can also prevent your healing, especially when there are no guarantees the other person would be honest with you.

What we must then do is take control of the narrative. Instead of demanding closure from the other person to move on, practice self-affirmation, with the understanding that you are worthy regardless of life's outcomes. Don't demonise your emotions. Feelings of rejection or the death of a loved can unearth a multitude of emotions, forcing us to contemplate "what if." We become resentful and fixated on whether we will find someone else who makes us feel the way they did. Don't ignore these emotions. Instead, allow yourself to feel hurt, knowing that your feelings are real and that experiencing these emotions would lead to authentic healing with time.

Above all, breaking unhealthy patterns is one of the most important ways to allow yourself closure. Of course, there might be a period of significant inertia, where you're constantly mulling over the pain and thinking of ways things could have been done differently, but don't let this go on for too long.

One writer believes that ruminating over the what-ifs can cause more pain and might delay your progress. Instead, give yourself time to think about what was lost and accept it. Then focus on positive lifestyle choices like eating well, working out and getting proper sleep. It is also important to maintain other relationships. Spending time with close friends really assists the healing process and helps you find closure in your own way. Letting go of something that was once important can be difficult, but that's the very nature of closure, painstaking, heart-wrenching difficulty. But in the end, it's the very thing needed to set us free.