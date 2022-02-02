Red Force focus on batting, fielding ahead of Four-Day tourney

TT Red Force coach David Furlonge -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge says the team will be focusing on its batting, as well as fostering a team spirit ahead of their opening match, in the 2022 Regional Four Day Championships, against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

This match will take place from February 9-12.

The Red Force will have veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan at the helm, with West Indies Test team wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva as his deputy.

During an interview on Tuesday, Furlonge was asked about the areas the team are looking to fine-tune within the next week.

“The main thing we’re looking (at) is the batting, getting the batsmen to bat long and play the right shots,” he replied. “We have been focusing this week and practising, giving the batsmen an hour knock each. We’ve brought out some extra bowlers to bowl to them to assist with us.”

He continued, “We’ve also been doing plenty work on the fielding this week. We’re looking to improve in all areas.

“Off the field, what we want is to create a team spirit because that is important, to have a team first and not a group of individuals going outside there to play.”

The squad selected by the Red Force selection panel has a mixture of youth and experience.

“We have Shannon Gabriel in the fast-bowling area, we have Imran Khan in the spin-bowling area, and we have Jason Mohammed in the batting area,” said the Red Force tactician. “We have the experience in all the departments to guide the youngsters. I think it’s a good mix.”

This year will see First Class cricket being played in the West Indies, for the first time since the 2019-2020 season was cut short, in February 2020, due to the covid19 pandemic.

“The players are excited,” said Furlonge. “They’re glad to be out playing cricket. They’re glad to get back to competitive cricket. All of them are looking forward to it.

“From this 15, we have to select 13 players at the start of the game,” he added. “There will be 13 involved with the other two basically on the sideline (in case of any covid case). We’ll be looking at practice this week before we make that final decision.”

The First Class season will have a break after the second round, for the three-match Test series between the WI and England. Will this serve to hamper the Red Force players or is it an opportunity for them to improve their form?

Furlong replied, “During that time, players can look and work on the faults that they see in the two (First Class) games, but also players will be going back to play club cricket, plus the Board has some tournaments organised for them to play in. They’ll be very busy, in terms of playing competitive cricket, before we return for the Easter.”

With regards to Da Silva’s elevation as the team’s vice-captain, Furlonge said, “This might be the right time, with the format just five games, if we could develop some of the young fellas, maybe in 2023 we can have a stronger (and) more experienced team. Da Silva has played for the West Indies so we want to give him the opportunity as vice-captain, with Imran there.”

Furlonge also mentioned that the Red Force will be utilising TT players who were involved in the West Indies Under-19 team, as well as those who failed to make the cut.

“When the (Red Force) first had their 13 players in Antigua, the 11 that came back home, we incorporated them immediately in the squad,” he said. “They have been training with us.

“We’ve called out some of them this week to train with the team and bowl (to the batsmen). I’ve actually sent a message to them this week, telling them that they can come back out to train on the 28th of this month. Because of covid restrictions, it’s difficult to have them together with the team during the tournament.

“I think it was a Board decision that they be included in all training sessions.”

In related news, the 15-man Scorpions squad, coached by Andre Coley, will be led by West Indies opener John Campbell, with WI Test team vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood in the mix.