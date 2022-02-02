Police to interview minister's son, Boxing Day event promoter

Adrian Scoon -

POLICE are expected to interview businessman Adrian Scoon as well as the promoter of the Boxing Day seaside brunch party held on the Ocean Pelican.

Newsday understands both Scoon, the owner of the Ocean Pelican, and the promoter of the event consented to be interviewed by police.

Sources said the police were “moving forward” with their investigation which also includes seeking a special warrant to search Scoon’s mobile phone and laptop.

On Wednesday, officers paid a visit to Scoon’s home in Maraval to request the interview but he was not home at the time.

In previous interviews, Scoon’s attorneys said their client was always willing to assist in the investigation and provide information reasonably required. However, they were unwilling to give blanket access to his devices for police to conduct a roving enquiry into private information and devices.

Police are investigating the seaside brunch event which took place in Chaguaramas on December 26, when some 100 people were detained on the pleasure craft which Scoon claimed was converted into “a floating restaurant.”

Those detained after the event were released and Scoon’s home in Maraval and his business place at Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, were searched on January 5. He is now challenging the legality of the warrants used to conduct these searches and take his phones and laptop.

The searches came after the special restaurant licences issued to him for the Ocean Pelican were reportedly revoked by the comptroller of the Customs and Excise Division when Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed he raised concerns with granting them because pandemic restrictions.

Scoon, the son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, has insisted he received permission to operate the vessel as a floating restaurant and complied with safe-zone protocols.

The police’s investigations involve alleged breaches of public health regulations by operating a party boat contrary to regulation 4 of the public health regulations; holding a public party contrary to the regulations; and having a gathering in a public place contrary to regulation 3.

They are also looking into the granting of the licences following the utterances of the Finance Minister.

In a public statement last month, Scoon said he believed he was being targeted because his mother was a government minister.

He also said the Ocean Pelican was not a “party boat” but a “passenger vessel” which can accommodate 250 people and the boat, as an “outdoor venue” and according to globally set guidelines” was safer than a vast majority of enclosed bars that were operating around the country.

Scoon said in his statement, "I will continue to reasonably co-operate with the investigation until this matter is concluded. If I am to be charged, I will defend my case in a court of law. I will continue to strive as an entrepreneur and fulfil my dreams and goals of improving our tourism sector, which I am extremely passionate about."