Nikoli Blackman, Zoe Anthony to feature at Carifta open water trials on Sunday

In this Feb 26, 2021 file photo, Zoe Anthony competes in the breaststroke, at the National Age Group Long Course Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

The Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) hosts its Carifta Swimming Championships open water 5k trials at Las Cuevas Beach on Sunday from 8am.

So far, only seven swimmers have registered. Among them are rising talents Nikoli Blackman and Zoe Anthony – both of whom have previously represented TT at this level.

ASATT administrative manager Neal Marcano assured that more swimmers will register before the Thursday deadline. Usually, he said, there is a maximum of 15 athletes at the trials.

Male and female swimmers will compete in the 14-15 and 16-17 age groups. There is no set qualification time for the championships.

The top swimmer earns automatic selection to the national team. The following two finishers, once they complete the distance within a ten-minute margin of the top swimmer’s time, will also be chosen to the TT team.

The last time TT competed at the Carifta Aquatic Championships was in 2019.

Only vaccinated athletes will be allowed to participate.

Marcano said the trials will be held under strict protocols issued to them by the Ministry of health.

“We are hosting these trials in trying times. We have our instructions from the chief medical officer as to how we should construct the event. Only vaccinated athletes will compete and we plan to cordon off an area to create a safe-zone for the athletes.”