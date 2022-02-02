Mom of murdered man leaves killers' fate up to God

UP TO GOD: Marie Durham speaks outside the Forensic Science Centre in St James on Wednesday. Her son Dexter Durham was gunned down in John John, Laventille on Monday night. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

THROUGH the grief and pain of her son's murder, Marie Durham, the mother of murdered Diego Martin plumber Dexter Durham says she is leaving the fate of his killers in the hands of God.

Durham, 30, was shot dead while sitting in a car on Africa Road, John John, Laventille, after visiting his girlfriend and one-month-old daughter on Monday night. Durham was shot 27 times.

Speaking with The Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Wednesday, Durham lamented the frequency of crime and recalled her last conversation with her son.

She said while her son visited the area last Friday without incident, he was warned by people in John John not to return after the murder of a reputed Laventille gang-leader last year.

"He went and spent the day with his child. The only time the child was settling down was if he held her.

"He was sitting in his car and they killed my child. He embraced his death because he didn't lift his hands or do anything.

"Twenty-seven shots they put in my child. They riddled my child.

"The people who illiterate, have the country like this. Not everybody from an area is bad but when you're in certain areas you need to be careful and that's what I told my son."

Durham said she suspects her son was set-up to be killed and said while she was open to forgiveness, the matter was in God's hands.

"My child didn't deserve that but God is in charge."

Durham described her son as a "ladies man" and said he had plans of setting up a business to better support his three children.

No arrest has been made and detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) are continuing enquiries.