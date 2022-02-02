Judge reserves decision in Inshan Ishmael defamation case

Inshan Ishmael. -

A HIGH COURT judge has reserved his ruling on a defamation claim filed by businessman Inshan Ishmael against the Trinidad Express newspaper and one of its former investigative reporters over a series of articles claiming he was being investigated for alleged terrorism financing.

After a two-day trial at which Ishmael and the author of the articles, journalist Renuka Singh, testified, Justice Frank Seepersad said he will deliver his ruling by March 29.

In his claim against the newspaper and Singh, the political and social activist, who also operates his own broadcast company, IBN, contended the series of articles published in January 2017 were baseless, false and malicious.

The articles claimed Ishmael had been red-flagged in connection with attempts to wire money to foreign organisations allegedly linked to terrorism, among them the Muslim Aid Foundation and Human Concern International in 2009, 2011 and 2014.

Ishmael expressed concern over the impact the articles had on his reputation. He is represented by a team of attorneys led by Reginald Armour, SC.

In response to questions from the newspaper’s attorney, Farees Hosein, Ishmael said he was not aware the Royal Bank of Canada had flagged and rejected one of three transactions in 2015. He also said he was unaware of any investigation of him by the police’s Financial Investigation Bureau (FIB), nor had he been requested by the FIB to assist in any. He said he told Singh this but it was not reported in her articles.

He also said he could not say why RBC flagged the transaction. The donations were to assist Somalian nationals.

In response to questions, Ishmael disagreed that the four articles did not assert he was engaged in the financing of terrorism in foreign countries or accused him of such. He also insisted they did not adequately reflect or report his responses to the allegations, and maintained it affected his reputation as a fighter of rights of the downtrodden, particularly the Muslim community, and as a businessman and family man.

Singh in her testimony said the source of her articles was a letter from the FIB to the Central Authority of the Ministry of the Attorney General, dated two years earlier in July 2015, seeking assistance to determine if Ishmael or his companies had initiated the unsuccessful wire transfer.

She admitted Ishmael told her he was not aware of any police investigation of him and did not report what he said.

Singh also admitted she did not contact the representatives of Muslim Aid – the names of whom were provided to her by Ishmael in a series of e-mails – since her source for the story was the FIB letter and the newspaper was trying to do an independent investigation not using the information he provided.

Armour questioned her about the 2017 articles based on a letter dated 2015 on events that took place in 2009, 2011 and 2014.

She said she received the FIB letter in 2017, weeks before the publication of the first story on January 8, and before going to print, referred back to her police sources in the FIB who assured her it was an active investigation.

Singh was also questioned about her last article on January 15, in which it was reported the AG’s office indicated the file was closed. She insisted at the time of writing the first article, her FIB police sources assured her it was an ongoing police investigation.

She denied she was rushing to print and did not pause to make the relevant, responsible inquiries before publishing which would have changed the articles fundamentally.

Singh denied her action was a “tragically classical example of sensationalist journalism,” denying as well she failed to do a credible investigation.

Also called to testify was the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Omatie Lyder who defended the publications.

She too denied the newspaper rushed to print since Ishmael had been given an opportunity to refute the allegations and he did so.

“He was given a fair chance to respond.” Lyder did not accept the Trinidad Express was liable, nor did she believe the first story was reckless and irresponsible.

She also said the newspaper was a “fair newspaper” which followed its stories to the end and there was no evidence of malice on its part in the publications.