JSCs meet on Wednesday
THERE will be two virtual parliamentary joint select committee (JSC) meetings on Wednesday.
At 10 am, the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee will hold a virtual meeting to inquire into the audited financial statements of the National Schools Dietary Services Ltd (NSDSL) for the financial years 2016- 2019.
The PAEC is chaired by Opposition Senator Wade Mark. Other members include National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, government senators Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing and Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray and Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine.
The Land and Physical Infrastructure JSC meets virtually at 2 pm. The agenda for that meeting has not been released as yet.
The House of Representatives sits at 1.30 pm on Friday to debate the Whistlebower Protection Bill, 2022.
