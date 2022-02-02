India camp hit hard by virus ahead of Windies series

India's Shikhar Dhawan - AP PHOTO

Four players and three members of India’s support staff have tested positive for covid19 ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies, which bowls off in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Top order batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad and reserve fast bowler Navdeep Saini, alongside India’s fielding coach T Dilip, security liaison officer B Lokesh and sports massage therapist Rajeev Kumar all tested positive.

A cricinfo report on Wednesday said that the positive results emerged “after the India squad had undergone three RT-PCR tests upon landing in Ahmedabad on January 31.”

It added that all seven members will now isolate in Ahmedabad since guidelines issued by the Indian government mandate that any person testing positive needs to isolate for minimum of seven days.

They will now most likely miss the ODI series but should be available for the T20I leg of the series, which bowls off in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

The India squad started to arrive in Ahmedabad – the venue for the ODI series – at the end of last week while West Indies landed early on Wednesday morning. Both teams are staying at the same hotel, but on separate floors.

According to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) guidelines, “both India and West Indies have to serve a minimum of three days' quarantine in their hotel rooms before breaking out for training.”

The ODI series is set to be played behind closed doors, with India currently experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.