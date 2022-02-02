Get people to turn to God on Carnival days

THE EDITOR: I read with great interest in your Saturday newspaper a letter by Gertrude Edwards calling on our spiritual leaders to pray, fast and repent on the two Carnival days on behalf of the country.

I write in support of that sentiment because I am observing the decline in our nation’s moral standards. I too am calling on the leaders in the Body of Christ, whether you identify yourself as an apostle, bishop, prophet, reverend, doctor, or simply pastor.

The Lord is expecting you all to be alert watchmen on the walls of this nation. You are called by God to speak the truth, to lead the believers in prayer, fasting and especially repentance when the people go astray.

We do not have to meet in any public building or break any covid19 protocols. We just need you all to get together, forget the minor doctrinal differences, and mobilise the sheep to turn to God on those Carnival days and obey 2 Chronicles 7:14. It is a command to believers, not the unbelievers.

I have noticed in the past that whenever we have a national day of prayer we tend to focus on the sins of others instead of our sins. That is a sign of pride and arrogance for which we must repent.

We also need to cry out to the Lord on behalf of the senseless bloodshed and weird types of murders that are now plaguing the land.

Please blow the trumpet in Zion, sound the alarm in Trinidad and help the nation find its lost moral compass. All we need is the voice of a leader(s) to make a bold decision on this matter and God will do the rest.

Our God is not a Trini, He has no favourites. The nation will come under His judgment if you all do not call the people to repent and get back to holiness.

RUTH SAMAROO

Arouca