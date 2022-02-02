Cop warns Tobago limers: Alcohol consumption in public is an offence

Police on patrol along Milford Road, Scarborough. FILE PHOTO -

A police officer in charge of the covid19 safety zone enforcement unit in Tobago has warned that the consumption of alcohol in public is an offence.

The Ministry of National Security established the unit on April 29, 2021, to ensure that businesses and citizens adhere to the covid19 public health regulations.

The unit is governed by the Public Health Novel Coronavirus Regulations 2022, Volume 61, No 13, dated January 23, 2022. In Tobago, the unit is based at the Scarborough Police Station.

Addressing a town hall meeting for Bon Accord, Canaan and Crown Point entrepreneurs, on Monday night, at the TTPS Association Building, Mt Pleasant Boulevard, Bon Accord, Sgt Stanislaus Hernandez outlined the criteria for the operation of a safe zone.

He said while vaccinated people are allowed to consume alcohol within designated safe zones – bars and other recreational spots – drinking alcohol in public is an offence under the regulations.

The offence was brought into effect during the state of emergency (SoE) but was incorporated in the public health regulations after the SoE ended.

“I would state here now that the consumption of alcohol in public is an offence. It is liable to a ticket, a fine of $5,000. So, we are asking persons who operate the bars, operate the restaurants, let us be wary of our environment also because it may not be directly your contribution to the offences but we have noticed it happening in the Crown Point district.”

Hernandez told the business owners that once they have been established as a safe zone, they must ensure that they as well as their employees are vaccinated.

“From the moment you have established yourself as a safe-zone business, you cannot allow any unvaccinated person unto the premises to conduct any sort of business. It is specific in section eight, which governs the safe zones.”

He added they must also remember that their businesses must carry a 50 per cent capacity.

With respect to the owners of recreational establishments, Hernandez said the regulations also state that no public fetes are to be held.

“What is considered a public fete is any form of loud music in public where persons gather.”

He said public gatherings are still limited to ten people.