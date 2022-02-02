Chief Justice: Steps being taken to deal with case backlogs

Chief Justice Ivor Archie who has advocated for an end to preliminary inquiries (PIs).

CRIMINAL court judges will be assigned a team of a master, a judicial research assistant, a clerical judicial support officer and a secretary to manage a docket of cases.

Teams are currently reviewing their dockets and profiling them to categorise into groups for active case management in line with the Criminal Procedure Rules which introduced case flow management.

In the past, judges were responsible for “cause list” hearings to determine the readiness of the parties to go to trial, along with their trial list. This changed with the introduction of criminal court masters who now case-manage matters before they are sent to a judge’s docket for trial.

A release from the Judiciary on Tuesday said Chief Justice Ivor Archie chaired a meeting of the criminal justice committee comprising stakeholders in the criminal justice system. These included the president of the Law Association, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Attorney General, the director of the Public Defender’s Department (PDD), director of the Forensic Science Centre and the acting commissioners of police and prison.

The release said Archie shared with the group the Judiciary’s plans to address cases. It admitted that although the criminal rules came into effect in 2016, it took some time for all agencies to prepare their systems to meet the requirements of the rules.

“It is believed that while not all are fully ready, there is sufficient level of readiness for the participants in the criminal justice system to embrace active case management.”

The release said the Judicial and Legal Service Commission – which is chaired by the Chief Justice – was recruiting additional judges, and an online examination was recently held for the applicants.

The commission is also recruiting additional staff for the Office of the DPP and the Office of the PDD which is also recruiting lawyers on contract to supplement its cadre.

“The Office of the Public Defender, which is relatively new to the system, has been undertaking extensive training and planning to play their role, and the Forensic Science Centre provided information on the significant strides they have been taking to address their backlog and reduce delay.

“The Commissioner of Police also spoke of work being done toward the development of a prosecution service,” the release said.

Archie said several cases management tools had been made available to support the implementation of case-management systems in the criminal courts. These include laws and rules for maximum sentence indications – where an accused can ask to be given an idea of what his sentence would be if they wanted to plead guilty, plea bargaining – which allows for the DPP and accused to reach an agreement if the accused pleads guilty to a lesser charge, and judge-only trials which can shorten trial times.

The release referred to statements of the Chief Justice at the opening of the law term when he spoke of training for judges and masters, new case-management information systems, training and use of digital voice writers to speed up transcriptions, and the development of virtual access customer centres to allow witnesses to testify virtually.

Archie also said work was being done at the Court of Appeal to move to case management and case-flow management in appeals.

“The Court of Appeal has been divided into three panels and each panel is being assigned a docket for which that panel is responsible.”

Judges there are also fine-tuning procedures for handling cases in this way at the Court of Appeal.

Archie said while all stakeholders were being asked to work together on improving the criminal justice system, this did not take away the independence of any of the independent bodies.

Archie also opined that even as those in the system await the proclamation of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Amendment Act, which abolishes preliminary inquiries, active case management and the rules of court, as well as new legislation and technology, can “help to make a significant dent and reduce delay while maintaining fairness and quality of justice.”