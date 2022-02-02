Bail, curfew for woman in Freeport robbery attempt; none for male co-accused

THE woman held in connection with an attempted robbery at Vasha Foods in Freeport last week, has been put on a curfew as part of her bail conditions.

Negel Maynard, 24, of Champs Fleurs appeared before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie on Tuesday, when she was granted bail on the charge of assault with the intent to rob.

She was granted $200,000 bail with her mother standing as surety. She was also put on a 10 pm-5 am curfew and has to report to the St Joseph police station on the first Monday of every month.

Her co-accused Tristan Springer, 31, was not granted bail but advised to apply to a judge in Chambers.

They were jointly charged with assault with intent to rob arising out of an incident on January 27.

Police in a media release said a 40-year-old man reported an assault that took place at Uquire Road, Freeport, just after midday.

The man had earlier cashed a cheque and went to Vasha Foods when he saw a Toyota Axio parking behind him. He told police two men with guns exited the Axio and attempted to enter his Isuzu pick up truck by pulling at the door handles and hitting the glass with their weapons.

The police’s summary of facts said the driver locked his doors and the report said he became fearful and reversed his pick up which collided with the Axio.

The release said this action led the two gunmen to return to the Axio but the victim’s pick up collided with the car a second time.

The two men ran off in the direction of the highway where they entered another vehicle and escaped.

The police were contacted and officers of the Freeport police station detained a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly in the driver’s seat of the Axio.

The release said the Axio had a false registration number and a white Nissan Tiida, believed to be the car the men escaped in, was recovered by officers of the Morvant CID. A 31-year-old man of Morvant was detained.

Maynard was represented by attorney Bhimal Maharajh. Her criminal record showed she had pending matters and convictions for driving without a permit and insurance.

Springer was denied bail because of his pending matters and the alleged threat to the prosecution’s case. They will return to court on March 1.