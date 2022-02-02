Anton Corneal appointed TTFA technical director

THE Trinidad and Tobag Football Association (TTFA) announced that Anton Corneal has been appointed to the position of technical director.

Corneal’s appointment took effect on Tuesday for an initial contractual term of two years with options to extend. He replaces outgoing technical director Dion La Foucade, whose contract ended on Monday.

TTFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad extended thanks to La Foucade for his “tireless efforts and personal sacrifice during the height of the covid19 pandemic.”

On Wednesday, A TTFA media release said, “Corneal, who previously held the TTFA technical director position for different periods over the last ten years, brings sterling credentials to the job. A former national footballer, he is a certified coach educator and works with FIFA as a FIFA technical expert, mentoring technical directors and conducting FIFA technical director leadership workshops both online and in person.”

Corneal is also a CONCACAF technical consultant, conducting coach licensing in the region and sits on the CONCACAF coaching panel assisting with the standardizing of coach education within the region.

“Corneal will, among other roles, provide strategic direction, oversight and management of the technical department, delivering advice across all aspects of the department as well as contributing to the communication and delivery of our football philosophy across all areas. He will also spearhead the coach education programme which will include the delivery of coaching courses and workshops.

Commenting on his reappointment to the position, Corneal said, “It is always an honour to give back to the game and to my country. We are in the rebuilding stage of football in our country due to the inactivity of sports overall, so this time calls for proper planning and implementation of all our programmes, inclusive of youth football, elite football, coach education, youth national teams, club football and leagues, academies and zonal football development.”

Corneal said a collaborative effort is required to rejuvenate local football. “This venture can only be accomplished with the input of all major stakeholders, hopefully in the very near future participation in sports at all levels would be given the green light by our Government so we can begin the rebuilding process. I am excited by the opportunity and really looking forward to working with everyone to fulfill the potential football has in our country.”

Hadad is pleased with Corneal’s appointment. He said, “We are very much looking forward to working with Anton on getting the development of football in TT on the right path. Anton has a wealth of knowledge and experience, he understands the challenges and he possesses the kind of enthusiasm that is needed at this time.”