‘Worshipper’ tear-gassed at Queen' Park Savannah wants information on police policy

Police prepare to fire tear gas at the Queen's Park Savannah. Photo by Roger Jacob

A WOMAN who was tear-gassed at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, participating in a “prayer and reflect” event last month, and was not part of the First Wave Movement’s protest action, wants details on the police’s use-of-force policy.

Attorneys for Nichole Jordan-Alexis wrote to acting Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob on Monday, seeking information relating to the incident on January 16, when three canisters of tear gas were deployed by police to quell a protest around the savannah.

She is represented by attorneys Vishan Girwar, Michael Rooplal, Saira Lakhan and Kristy Mohan and says she was at the savannah on that day participating in a prayer event that was not part of the First Wave Movement’s protest against Government’s vaccination mandate.

The letter said the lead worshipper at the prayer session was accosted and arrested by a police officer, and when worshippers began questioning the arrest others in the group were detained and put in a police bus.

Girwar said at no time did the police ask, advise or give the worshippers warning about why members of the group were being arrested or that they should leave the Savannah.

The letter said after the arrest of the lead worshipper, Jordan-Alexis continued singing and was not aggressive, violent or offensive to any of the officers.

It was only after the other members were “forcefully grabbed” by the police, she began fearing for her safety and left.

When she got near the TGI Fridays restaurant, she saw smoke and felt an intense burning to her eyes and skin.

The letter also said she began coughing and gasping for air and it was at this point she realised the police had fired a tear-gas canister.

Girwar said there was no prior warning by the police using a megaphone or loudspeaker that tear gas would be used and no assistance was given by the police.

Jordan-Alexis was allegedly temporarily blinded because of the tear gas and she also feared she would contract the covid19 virus because those around her were also coughing and had to remove their masks.

The letter said because Jacob, in a media release on the event, insisted the officers followed standard procedure that day, she wants to know what is the established policy, practice and procedure governing the use of tear gas and other riot control agents by the police.

In an attached freedom of information request, she also wants to know the established use-of-force policy by the police, the names and particulars of the officers who were present at the Savannah on January 16, and extracts of pocket and station diary entries on the event in 30 days.

A family of four has also signalled the intention to take legal action against the police over the use of tear gas at the event, and a similar request has been made for information about policy on the use of tear gas by the police.