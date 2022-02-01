Why still limit worship time?

- David Reid

THE EDITOR: Is the public health ordinance limiting worship to 90 minutes still in place or has it been abolished? Can someone please tell me?

I was invited to a thanksgiving service for a friend recently and was told it could not be longer than 90 minutes. While I am not asking for a longer time to worship, I am wondering why was this ordinance ever made in the first place?

I recall many people expressing concern about it and about a lot of other nonsensical decisions that were made during the lockdowns.

We no longer need to wake up at 4 am to get organised to go to the beach and leave by noon. We can now stay until 6 pm, so why are we still limited to 90 minutes of worship time?

I never have to work 90 minutes alone or if I go to a supermarket or to a mall or to lime, etc, I need not limit myself to 90 minutes, so why are people who go to churches, temples or mosques still limited to 90 minutes?

Can the powers that be remove that ridiculous regulation please, or would the virus attack people practising their religion after 90 minutes?

I am sure we are all questioning who on earth is making these foolish decisions.

J ALI

via e-mail