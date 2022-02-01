UNC: Where is the $30m for Taste of Carnival coming from?

A worker checks one of 200 pods for patrons to use at shows as part of Taste of Carnival 2022 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Monday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

WITH no funding allocated in the 2022 budget, as there was no initial plan to host Carnival, the Opposition is questioning where an estimated $30 million is coming from to fund the National Carnival Commission's (NCC) Taste of Carnival, and who stands to benefit.

Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin raised the issue on the United National Congress (UNC) virtual platform on Monday night.

“Who will benefit from this Taste of Carnival amidst the current economic, health and social challenges?” she asked.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar echoing the same question took it one step further to include chairman of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas, who is also the deputy chair of the NCC.

"How many of these safe zones, so called 'fake' zone events will put money in Davlin Thomas’s pocket?

“Keep tune, let us see the events that they will be hosting and let us see what input this carnival man from the NCC will have.

“Who else will benefit from this $30 million?”

Benjamin knocked the Taste of Carnival concept accusing Government of "thiefing the line from KFC’s 2021 Carnival promotion.”

She said there was no plan, referring to the statement by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, a few days ago about having to gauge the level of financial assistance the NCC and other stakeholders required to support their events, as the usual financial appropriation was not made in the 2022 budget.

On Monday, NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters revealed the sum allocated will be between $25-$30 million.

“There was no plan. No plan at all. Therefore, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Carnival 2022 was never budgeted for. The PNM needs to understand that you cannot bully your way to success.

“Where is this money coming from, and what about our health infrastructure and its capacity to handle negative consequences of this outbreak while struggling to handle the current situation?”

Benjamin questioned the feasibility of producing and presenting events, asking if it would attract tourists given the last-minute decision.

Instead of pumping $30 million into Carnival, Benjamin said the money could have been better used to provide social assistance for the vulnerable, creation of jobs for the unemployed and young graduates, salary negotiations, payment of backpay and gratuities for those who recently lost their jobs, as well as former government contract workers who have been waiting for years.

Acknowledging those involved in Carnival have been suffering and desperately need cash for their survival, she said "Taste" may not fulfil this goal as many stakeholders have opted out.

She quoted industry stakeholders among them master wire-bender Richard Lera and calypsonian and mas bandleader Ronnie Mc Intosh, who has said the three weeks Government gave them to produce shows was insufficient.

Randy Glasgow, CEO of Randy Glasgow Productions, called the concept of a safe-zone Carnival as premature at best and irresponsible.

Benjamin argued that more time was needed to plan and execute a safe Carnival, “not just a ‘taste’" to benefit the selected few. “This is not a Super deal from KFC. This is our culture and our lives.”

She knocked the plan as ill-thought out and anticipates it will be a super-spreader event.

“With active covid19 cases as at January 30, at approximately 20,000 and daily warnings from the Ministry of Health about the omicron variant, what are we really doing?

“If the situation is as it is now, what will happen after this ‘taste’?

“How many more will die in the tents of covid facilities? How many more will die awaiting an ambulance?”

She said Government must illustrate how the benefits of hosting Carnival can possibly outweigh the risk of future waves.

“TT is small and struggling to survive right now. Just because the Government and its affiliates don’t have to bear the brunt of the normal socio-economic and health challenges which face regular people, that doesn’t mean that it is not happening.

“I suggest that this administration finally wake up, be accountable for the horrendous decisions being made and apply some degree of intelligence, otherwise this 'Taste of Carnival' may leave a bitter taste and ramifications for which they are not yet, or never will be prepared.

“There will be a bitter taste in their mouth when they turn the greatest show on earth into the greatest disgrace of this time.”