UNC MPs demand answers on collapsed roadway at Mosquito Creek

Alle Ali rides over one of the cracks at the South Trunk Road along the Mosquito Creek in La Romaine on January 23. - AYANNA KINSALE

UNC MPs Dr Roodal Moonilal, Dr Lackram Bodoe and Dave Tancoo staged a protest along the South Trunk Road at Mosquito Creek on Tuesday, as they continued demand answers about why a portion of the roadway which collapsed on January 23.

Moonilal said, "This has been in the news for over a week now. This is the area that represents a debacle, a catastrophe." He added that there has been damage to the road and part of a sea wall on this part of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension project.

"This is a scandal to say the least." Moonilal reiterated that the UNC has called for the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) to investigate the certificate for environmental clearance for this part of the project." On Monday, EMA managing director Hayden Romano said an investigation has been launched into the matter.

He claimed that people associated with construction of this part of the highway, have been removing debris and materials at night. "This is a serious matter because it is the materials that have been damaged that must be subjected to scientific analysis and testing to determine the cause of this catastrophe."

Moonilal suggested sampling of the soil, roadway and the surrounding area may also be needed to determine the cause of the collapse.

"There must be accountability on this project and I call on Nidco (National Infrastructure Development Company) and the Ministry of Works (and Transport) to cease and desist immediately from removing materials from the site until a scientific analysis is done to determine what caused this catastrophe."

Moonilal expressed concern that work along the highway at Mosquito Creek is continuing. He believes the work should stop to allow an investigation on the portion of the collapsed roadway to take place. He also claimed that watercourses between the nearby mangroves and the sea have been closed off.

Describing the protest as a peaceful action by residents and other concerned citizens, Moonilal observed the presence of armed police officers on the site. "They are called to guard a crack on the highway and look at residents and citizens who are expressing their democratic right and freedom of expression."

Bodoe agreed with Moonilal. "I am concerned that there will be additional expenditure to the already projected $280 million package allocated for this project." He recalled Nidco saying on January 23 that the matter was being investigated.

"I call upon the Government to make the report of the investigation into this construction disaster public in the shortest possible time." Bodoe said, "I share the disappointment and frustration of commuters of the hardship that further delays in the completion of this vital link to Fyzabad and the southwest peninsula will cause."

Protesters repeated chanted, "Rowley must go. Rohan must go. Hinds must go. Stuart Young must go. PNM must go. The whole government must go"

Responding to a question in the Senate on January 25 on the collapsed roadway, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said it posed no threat to commuters or the integrity of the northbound and southbound roadways at Mosquito Creek. Sinanan told senators this particular zone is not complete and not open to traffic. Against this background, the collapsed portion of the road will not affect the existing traffic flow at Mosquito Creek.

He added, "It does not pose any immediate threat to vehicular traffic on the road users on the South Trunk Road."

In a statement on January 23, Nidco said the exact cause of the instability was being investigated and its consulting engineer AECOM will develop designs to undertake repairs to the failed area so as to prevent any disruption to traffic.

In a signed statement on January 28, the Association of Professional Engineers of TT (APETT) said it is awaiting the outcome of the Nidco's investigation into the collapsed part of the roadway within the construction zone.

APETT honorary secretary Richard Aleong said the association hoped that Nidco would ensure that the results of the investigation be shared with the local engineering community so "at the end of the day, we would have added to the body of knowledge of our indigenous engineering competency."

Aleong said the nature and extent of the current roadway failure could be the result of unforeseen phenomenon resulting from increasingly challenging environmental conditions that influenced geological and geotechnical challenges in the area.

"Given the unique physical and environmental conditions of the current roadway coupled with its status as a highly active construction zone with heavy machinery, a failure of this nature is not necessarily a failure of engineering design, management or construction methodology."

The affected area is part of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension project from Golconda to Point Fortin.