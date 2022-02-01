TRHA appoints Simon Wiltshire as new CEO

The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) has appointed Simon Wiltshire as its new CEO.

He replaces Wesley Orr, who was appointed interim TRHA CEO on March 4, 2020

In a statement, the TRHA said Wiltshire, whose appointment took effect on Tuesday, has a wealth of experience in healthcare management, general administration, quality control, project management and occupational safety and health.

It said he left his previous job as Deputy Director, Administration, Occupational Safety and Health Agency, to join the TRHA.

He also served on the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival Association and has been active in several groups and organisations, including the Lydian Singers, HIV Advocacy, Trinity Junior School and the Governing Body of Trinity College boards.