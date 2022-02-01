Tobago's covid19 deaths now 231

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll is now 231 after an unvaccinated individual died from complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said there are now 18 new cases in Tobago and 383 active cases.

The division reported 28 people are currently hospitalised, six of whom are fully vaccinated and 21 unvaccinated. There are 5, 995 recovered patients.