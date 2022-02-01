Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham guide WI U-19s to win vs Z'bwe

In this Sep 6, 2021 file photo, West Indies’ Teddy Bishop bats during the 2nd One Day International match against England U19 at The County Ground, in Beckenham, England. On Monday, Bishop made an unbeaten 112 against Zimbabwe, during the ICC U19 World Cup match, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. -

TEDDY BISHOP and Kevin Wickham hit centuries as the West Indies whipped Zimbabwe by eight wickets, in their 11th place play-off match, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Monday.

Action was in the ICC (International Cricket Council) Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Bishop made an unbeaten 112 (121 balls, 11 fours and a six) and Wickham struck 104 as the West Indies reached 262 runs for two wickets, with four deliveries remaining, in response to Zimbabwe’s innings of 256/4.

Stand-in captain Matthew Nandu (one) was trapped leg-before by off-spinner Brian Bennett, off the first ball in the second over, when the scoreboard read 1/1.

Bishop, from Grenada, and the Barbadian Wickham, came together and featured in a second-wicket partnership of 194, off 33.5 overs.

The pair of slimly-built right-handers mixed impeccable defence with elegant strokeplay, both off the spinners and pacers, while the Zimbabweans did themselves little favours with numerous lapses on the field.

Wickham, who was the more aggressive of the two, brought up his century when he flicked a ball from leg-spinner Matthew Schonken to deep midwicket for a single.

However, in the same over, his impressive innings ended when he skied a sweep shot to McGini Dube at short fine leg. Wickham faced 116 deliveries and struck 17 boundaries.

Bishop, in methodical fashion, moved towards his century and duly reached his landmark when he nudged a ball from Bennett to square leg.

The West Indies needed three runs to win off the final over from Alex Falao. The pacer conceeded a single off Bishop and then bowled a wide, which levelled the scores. And Rivaldo Clarke (28 off 52 balls with a four and a six) lofted Falao out off the ground, over long-on, to complete the win for the tournament’s hosts.

Zimbabwe, who decided to bat first after winning the toss, relied on David Bennett’s unbeaten 77, while his twin brother Brian contributed 62. Connor Mitchell was undefeated on 42 while opener Steven Saul made 34.

Pacer Johann Layne was the main wicket-taker for the West Indies, with 2/44.