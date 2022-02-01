TADCO among new THA-approved boards

Secretary of Food Security Nathisha Charles-Pantin, seated right, and her assistant secretary Nigel Taitt, seated left, with members of the newly-installed Tobago Agribusiness Development Company board of directors on Monday. - THA

New board of directors have been installed at the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company Ltd (TADCO) and the Tobago Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme.

The directors of the two boards received their instruments of appointment on Monday, after approval by the Executive Council on January 14.

TADCO's board includes chairman Kenneth Jones; deputy chairman Ricardo Alfred; Shuntelle Melville, Dale Lovelace, Orwin Dillon, Melissa Williams, Hollis Walker, Bindley Benjamin, Bernadette Quashie and Anthony Christmas. Merete Douglas will serve as board secretary.

TADCO was launched in 2020 by former chief secretary Ancil Dennis, who also served as Secretary of Food Production at that time. Tobago Cassava Products Ltd, Tobago Cold Storage and Warehouse Facility Ltd, and the Fish Processing Company of Tobago Ltd were all subsumed by TADCO as one new limited liability company to help lead development of the agribusiness sector on the island.

Meantime, the Tobago Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme board comprises Barry Lovelace as chairman and Tamika Seales- Mansano as deputy chairman. Its members comprise William Trim, Trudy Caraballo, Newton George, Aisha Keens-Dumas, Dedan Daniel, Judy Bobb and Sean McCoon, while Jessica Phillips will serve as board secretary.

Both boards will serve for a one-year period.