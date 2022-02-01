PoS mayor: The Chinese, an important part of Trinidad and Tobago's fabric

One of the two lion statues now guarding the entrance to Chinatown (Charlotte Street, Port of Spain). The lions were unveiled in 2021 by Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez. - FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez says that for decades, people of Chinese origin and heritage have played a crucial role to the development of this country and its capital, and that they continue to be an important part of Trinidad and Tobago's social fabric.

He made the comment as he brought greetings on behalf of the Port of Spain City Corporation, and in general, the people of TT, to the people of the Republic of China on the occasion of the first day of the Lunar New Year.

"I bring these greetings with great pleasure to the peoples of the Republic of China as they mark the Chinese Lunar New Year which for 2022, is the Year of the Tiger," Martinez said.

He added that in Chinese tradition, the tiger, symbolises confidence, strength and ambition.

"Therefore, as Mayor of the city of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, I would like to extend greetings and best wishes to the city of Shanghai and to the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to TT, His Excellency Fang Qiu and to the Chinese Embassy on this auspicious occasion."

Martinez said that when the covid19 pandemic first gripped the world in early 2020, China emerged as the leader in the response to fighting the virus and assisting many countries including TT with vaccinations.

"The years 2020 and 2021 were quite crucial for the world in the fight against covid19. We stood together in solidarity with each, China and TT, to fight against this deadly virus.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Chinese Embassy and their delegation led by Ambassador Qiu and by extension, the Chinese government for their unwavering support to TT when assistance was needed."

Pointing to the deep diplomatic relationship between the two countries, Martinez said it was a very easy decision for him, during his first term as mayor to convert a section of Charlotte Street in Port of Spain into a Chinatown to physically reflect aspects of Chinese culture.

"We continue to collaborate with the Chinese Embassy and our mutual partnership could be seen in the Chinatown which was established in 2018.

"The arches were done and the jade lions were donated and installed. We also saw the installation of the Chinese Lanterns overhead and we look forward to further developments."

Martinez said that as mayor, he looks forward to the official twinning, "soon," when the city of Port of Spain becomes the sister city of Shanghai.

According to the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs website, TT established formal diplomatic relations with China on June 20, 1974.

Since that time, relations between both countries have strengthened and deepened with some key developments on both sides being the historic visit to TT of China's President Xi Jinping in 2013 and a reciprocal visit of a TT delegation to China in 2014.

There was also the official opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in Beijing, China in February 2014. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley then led a delegation on an official visit to Beijing, China on May 14, 2018.