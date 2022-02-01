NCC reveals allocation for scaled-down show – $30M FOR TASTE OF CARNIVAL

The sea of pods in which groups of 1-6 or 1-9 patrons will be in while taking in live events for A Taste of Carnival at the Queen's Park Savannah. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

IN A MAJOR cut reflective of the scaling-down of the Greatest Show on Earth due to the ongoing pandemic, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters announced on Monday that $25-$30m has been set aside for this year's show dubbed, A Taste of Carnival.

Peters, in a telephone interview on Monday afternoon following his press conference earlier in the day, said the annual budget for Carnival is usually more than $100m – with $160m being spent on Carnival 2020 and $150m on the 2019 edition. There was no Carnival last year because of strict public health restrictions in place at that time.

Speaking at the press conference at the Queen's Park Savannah, Peters also revealed the introduction of a pod-system to ensure patrons enjoy live shows at the savannah while maintaining public health rules of no gatherings of ten or more people.

The pods, which resemble a mini boxing ring, will come in two sizes – one for six patrons and less, and another for a maximum of nine patrons.

The NCC's official calendar of events was also revealed and it stated that the Carnival season kicks off on February 4, with the first event in the calendar being a virtual calypso show. Calypso tents will open on February 11.

“The proposed budget so far, we are supposed to get about 25 to 30 million dollars,” Peters said.

Events will be held at three venues across the country: Queen’s Park Savannah and Queen’s Hall in Port of Spain, and at the Naparima Bowl in the south land.

Gypsy said that while A Taste of Carnival can be considered a scaled down version of the normal Carnival, it was still an attempt at creating history. He added that for now and the unforeseeable future, there will be no such thing as a normal Trini Carnival.

Many have questioned why TT should even risk having a Carnival with the pandemic still around and with the advent of the highly transmissible omicron strain of the covid19 virus now in TT, but NCC officials say they see the Taste of Carnival as an opportunity for the country to evolve its Carnival product and foster a “collective approach” to celebrating the event safely and responsibly.

The official calendar of events speaks to calypso tents, a national extempo prelims, a national pan event, calypso fiesta, a Tobago Pan event, Senior Kings and Queens prelims, Kaisorama, Dimanche Gras, the Canboulay Riots re-enactment and stick-fighting exhibition and, on what would have been Carnival Monday and Tuesday, a Brass Concert and Carnival History Showcase.

Peters added that the Brass Concert is an appreciation concert which will see brass bands from the protective services performing.

“It is our way of saying 'thank you' to all those members of the protective services – the police, fire, national security, medical and public health – for their hard work and sacrifices in keeping our people safe,” Peters said.

He said the modified “pods” layout at the North park space of the QP Savannah features isolated pods where patrons can gather safely and responsibly. The pods are made of wood flooring enclosed with metal pipes in a semi-circular fashion.

There will be 200 plus pods which can hold either up to six or nine people.

Gypsy said that the idea of the pod was not unique to TT but was a template being used globally.

NCC commissioner Darian Marcelle said people will be restricted to their pods and will not be allowed to go to other pods.

What people purchase at vendors and bars can only be consumed in the pods, he said. There will no overcrowding at any space at the Carnival City. Marcelle said food and drink purchased must be consumed only in the confines of the pod.

There will also be pods in the Grand Stand, Marcelle said.

The commission said it was working on bands and identification for the pods to ensure that people do not attempt to manipulate the system, Marcelle said.

“There will be stringent checks on people entering here to ensure they do not have any false registration cards. Let me reiterate that if we find anybody with anything like that, the police would be standing by to lock them up for forgery,” Peters interjected.

“Do not spend your money to come in here to be arrested because you have a false certificate of something,” he warned.

Gypsy said security will assist in managing the pods and the bathrooms are placed in strategic locations which will limit long lines.

“You come with your crew of six and you lime in that pod. You are free to go to the rest rooms and come back. You will have vendors. There will be no congregating or anything by the vendors.

“You are free to bring your own food and drink as usual,” Marcelle said.

Marcelle said compliance officers will be at the three venues to ensure all guidelines set out for safe zones are followed by patrons.

Peters said most of the events for A Taste of Carnival will be streamed for viewing on social media. He was uncertain whether or not they will be streamed live or pre-recorded.

There have also been discussions with private promoters hosting events at NCC safe-zone venues but Peters said he could not go into details since he still needs more information from the commission’s public relations department. Marcelle added that the commission has been approached by private promoters and have been making bookings.

These promoters must meet the requirements of the safe zones.

“They can have their event but we will manage the facility to ensure that we stick to the guidelines to keep people safe…”

The commission along with the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) will offer all artistes involved in Carnival, be it calypsonians, panmen and others, two days of check-ups and vaccinations to ensure their health and wellness to participate in A Taste of Carnival, Peters also announced.