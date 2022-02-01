Nalis hosts World Read Aloud Day online

Wendy Fitzwilliams during the World Read Aloud Day reading session.

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), Hodder Education and the Ministry of Education have collaborated to commemorate World Read Aloud Day on February 2 with a series of online readings by celebrity readers.

The readings can be viewed via Nalis’ Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as the Ministry of Education’s and Hodder’s social media platforms, said a media release from Nalis.

Readers include Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education; Sharon Rowley, wife of the Prime Minister; Wendy Fitzwilliam, Miss Universe 1998; chef Jason Peru; Stephon Felmine, social media content creator; Deborah Jean-Baptiste Samuel, founder and leader of The Oratory Foundation and attorney-at-law; Debbie Jacob, newspaper columnist and librarian; Akash Samaroo, television anchor and producer; Daren Ganga, former TT cricketer and sports commentator; Penelope Spencer, actress and Primatie Persad, director, Educational Library Services Division, Nalis.

The online event aims to kindle the love for storytelling in the classroom and refresh the appreciation of drama, poetry and all of the literary arts, including creative writing.

The books read by the celebrity readers were provided by Hodder Education, a company with a wide range of fiction, academic and non-fiction resources spanning every age group, the release said.

For more info: https://www.nalis.gov.tt/Online-Activities/ArticleID/593/WORLD-READ-ALOUD-DAY-2022.