Mother dies after freak accident

A 31-YEAR-OLD mother of one died on Tuesday afternoon after an accident earlier in the day near her home.

Relatives said Crystal George of Irving Street, Petit Bourg, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope at about 2 pm.

The customer service representative suffered severe head injuries when her car lost control and careened off Irving Street, missing several houses below and landed in some bushes at Osbourne Lane, Petit Bourg.

Fire officials said the accident took place at about 7 am.

George at the time was on her way to dropping off her daughter, Kaisha Neckles, eight, at a relative’s house when the brakes for her Nissan Almera reportedly gave out.

George, suffered a broken leg and head injuries while her daughter broke both arms and one leg. Up to press time, the child was listed in a serious condition at the hospital.