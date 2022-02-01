Mangroves matter, TT

THE EDITOR: Mangroves provide many important functions. For instance, they provide nesting and breeding habitat for fish, shellfish, migratory birds, sea turtles.

Healthy mangrove ecosystems mean healthy fisheries from which to fish and fertile land on which to farm. They filter and trap sediments, heavy metals, other pollutants. They stabilise shorelines by slowing erosion and provide natural barriers protecting communities from flooding, hurricanes.

Mangroves fight climate change. They provide wood and other extracts for building and medicinal purposes. They provide sport fishing, ecotourism and other recreational activities.

So, TT, we just cannot remove mangroves like that. Mangroves matter.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town