Imran Khan to lead Red Force at CWI Four-Day Tournament

TT Red Force leg spinner Imran Khan - CWI Media

Experienced spinner Imran Khan has been appointed captain of the Red Force senior men’s team for the first two matches of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Four-Day Tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) senior team selectors also named wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva as vice-captain in the 15-man squad.

Long-standing TT players Shannon Gabriel, Jason Mohammed and Yannic Cariah were also named in the team.

They are backed by a youthful attack of Jayden Seales and Jeremy Solozano alongside Kirstan Kallicharan and Jyd Goolie, who were chosen by the Red Force in the CWI Professional Players Draft for the 2021/2022 season last year.

Keagan Simmons, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Isaiah Rajah and Bryan Charles complete the squad list.

David Furlonge and Sebastian Edwards are the coach and manager respectively.

TT open their 2022 campaign against Jamaica from February 9 to 12, and then come up against the Windward Islands from February 15 to 18.

Both matches will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The TTCB has announced that only fully vaccinated patrons will be allowed into the venue to view the matches.

TT last won the four-day tourney in the 2005/2006 season.

TT RED FORCE CWI FOUR-DAY SQUAD

Imran Khan (captain), Joshua Da Silva (vice-captain), Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Jyd Goolie, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Bryan Charles, Shannon Gabriel