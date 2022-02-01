Faria retires as TT Chamber CEO

Retired TT Chamber CEO Gabriel Faria. - Frederic Dubray

GABRIEL Faria has retired as chief executive officer at the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, just over five years since his appointment. Faria has been replaced by Ian De Souza.

In a statement from the chamber on Monday, De Souza attributed the chamber’s advancements in those years to Faria's expertise and leadership.

"His tireless efforts to increase the advocacy and visibility of the chamber in the local and regional space is undisputable.

"He has left a good foundation on which to build through the programmes he has created, and the solid relationships he has forged for the chamber both locally and regionally.

"I am grateful for his support and guidance through this transitionary period. I wish him a happy and healthy retirement and many happy years with his family."

The chamber said Faria "(ushered) in a period of heightened collaboration with local and regional chambers and business groups, and in opening several avenues for interaction with young businessmen and innovators who needed a platform to be heard and recognised."

Faria’s tenure, the chamber said, "also witnessed intensified advocacy efforts with the Government, policymakers and legislators, bringing his own unique style to negotiating for changes in business facilitation and in the ease of doing business.

"His conviction has always been that 'a strong private sector is the foundation of a prosperous and equitable TT.'

"His faith in the innovation and resilience of the local private sector has been his inspiration for pushing for increased consultation by Government with business in trade and economic development."

The chamber noted Faria's recent contribution to a committee established to reopen the economy during the heavy restrictions brought on by covid19, including his support for a nationwide vaccination campaign to restart the economy.

In the release, the chamber's president Charles Pashley praised Faria's efforts during his tenure as CEO.

"Gabriel has added significant value to the chamber by introducing new member benefits and programmes.

"With the support of the board," Pashley said, "he has done exceptionally well at positioning the chamber as the voice of business by being a fearless advocate for the business community.

"He has an in-depth understanding of what businesses need to grow and the issues that need to be tackled to create a more enabling and facilitative environment.

“That has been invaluable – particularly for our micro, small and medium-sized businesses, and the sustained challenges of the impacts of the covid19 pandemic. I wish him the very best in his retirement."