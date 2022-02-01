Diego Martin man shot dead in John John

A 30-YEAR-OLD Diego Martin man was gunned down shortly after visiting relatives in John John, Laventille on Monday night.

Police said Dexter Durham visited his common-law wife at Africa Road, John John, at around 7.30 pm and was getting into his black Suzuki Ciaz car when he was approached by a group of men who demanded to know where he was from and what he was doing here.

The men then shot Durham several times in his head and chest before running off. Residents who heard the gunshots, called the police.

Officers from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and Besson Street CID went to the scene where they found Durham bleeding and slumped behind the wheel of his car.

Police took Durham to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Newsday visited the area where Durham was killed on Tuesday to speak with his relatives but were told that they were not at home at the time by neighbours.

Residents said while they did not know him personally, the murder was unsettling.

Investigations are continuing and up to press time, no arrest was made.