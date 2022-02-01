CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams: Tougher test ahead in India

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) director of cricket Jimmy Adams foresees a tougher competitive challenge for the upcoming tour of India which bowls off with the first of a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The former West Indian batsman expressed elation with the maroon’s impressive 3-2 T20 International series win over England on Sunday but believes India serves as a more demanding test.

However, Adams remains hopeful the regional squad can carry their winning momentum to the Asian continent and equally match up against an in-form Indian unit.

After the ODI series, West Indies travel to Kolkata for a three-match T20I series against the hosts.

“It’s always difficult playing teams at home and I’m sure India will put up a massive challenge for our lads. I think however, if there was ever a time to tour India, I think this is probably it.

“Coming off a good series at home, I would like to think that almost everybody in that squad (WI) is in a very good place.

“There were good performances throughout the squad and series. And I think they would be looking forward to testing themselves against another very good, high-quality T20 team,” he said.

Adams thinks the series victory against England is a good starting point for the Caribbean team in 2022, which will once again feature at the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup in October/November in Australia.

At last year’s T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, defending champions West Indies played inconsistently and were eliminated before the semi-final round.

He still congratulated the maroon squad on their most recent achievement; a nail-biting 17-run win over the English, climaxed with a beaver-trick from Bajan all-rounder Jason Holder in the final over.

“I join the whole region in being extremely elated at the result. At the end of the day, from the cricket that was played, I thought there wasn’t much between (that separated) both teams. Both teams had outstanding performances and some good young talent on show as well.

“It is a credit to the players and support staff that they held their nerve and produced a winning performance. It augurs well for the future and is certainly a good start for us in the build-up to the World Cup later this year.

“Hopefully this series win will spur them on to even bigger and better performances. Jason Holder produced the champagne moment to end the series. He must be pleased and we’re very pleased for him,” Adams added.

Similarly, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) also extended congratulations to the West Indies T20 team on their series win.

TTCB president TTCB Azim Bassarath said the result was a welcome boost for the regional side and serves as a good gauge for the upcoming tour of India.

A TTCB statement issued on Monday said Bassarath commended the leadership of team captain Kieron Pollard who he said, continues to lead by example and is an inspiration for his team to overcome the odds.

West Indies were led home owing to Holder’s (5/27) menacing last-over spell and an array of all-round performances from Akeal Hosein (4/30), Pollard (41 runs from 25 balls), Rovman Powell (35 from 17), Brandon King (34 from 31) and Kyle Mayers (31 from 19).

The TTCB president was also high in praise for the consistent performances of TT players; West Indies vice-captain/wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran and spin bowler Akeal Hosein.

“The performances of the TT players is a testimony of the solid foundation that has been laid from which numerous cricketers have gone on to establish themselves among the best in the world,” said Bassarath.

He pointed out that the Caribbean cricketers, although the lowest-ranked team among Test-playing nations in the shortest format of the game, toppled England, who heads the International Cricket Council (ICC) ratings.

The top local cricket official also singled out the outstanding contribution to the series win by Jason Holder whose beaver-trick in the final over in Sunday’s match capped out a sensational all-around performance in which he took 15 wickets in the series.

He also reiterated what Pollard said at his post-match interview that the victory was a team effort and every member of the squad contributed in some way which augers well for the future.

“I am optimistic that the West Indies will maintain the momentum created in the series against England as they travel to the subcontinent for three T20s and three ODIs. So we can look forward to some exciting cricket in the weeks ahead,” said Bassarath.

After the India tour, England return to the Caribbean for a three-Test series which gets under way from March 8 to 28 in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada respectively.