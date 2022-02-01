Coerced into prostitution

-

DURING her interview with the social worker, Alejandra claimed she arrived in Trinidad illegally by boat on March 18, 2018.

She left behind three children – aged one, six and ten – with a sick aunt while she was to take up the job in Trinidad as a domestic worker. Her plan was to send money home to care for her family.

Her aunt needed daily subscription medication which cost US$50 per week. Back home, Alejandra was earning US$5 a month. Alejandra indicated that what she liked about the travel arrangement was not having to pay up front for the trip to Trinidad and she could repay the organisers when she began work.

After travelling for two days from her home town, Alejandra met Juan at the border town and was told she would be coming to Trinidad to work as a prostitute. A shocked Alejandra said this was not the agreement and she would like to return home.

Juan said he had already paid for her and she was sold to the “jefe” (big boss) in Trinidad. She was warned against trying to escape, since her one-year old son would be kidnapped and held until she pays her full debt of US$2,000.

While in Trinidad, Alejandra worked as an escort to several high end clients. She then formed a romantic relationship with one of her customers and referred to him as her “boyfriend.” This man was paying TT$2,000 daily to the “jefe” for her safe-keeping and his exclusive use.

Alejandra subsequently became pregnant and is now 12 weeks into the pregnancy.

She complained to the social worker about abdominal pain and was admitted to the hospital. During the social assessment, Alejandra appeared emotional distressed. Her emotional state could be flagged as a risk, since she has formed a relationship with one of her clients and further, got pregnant for him. She has expressed her desire to see him.

This is a typical story of a victim of trafficking which has happened in Trinidad.

Victims are subjected to various types of trauma and threats. In Alejandra’s case, she was deceived, then threatened and psychologically coerced into engaging in prostitution, to save her son from being kidnapped.

If you are aware of such trafficking call the Counter Trafficking Unit's (CTU) Hotline: 800-4288 (4CTU).

Written by The Counter Trafficking Unit, Ministry of National Security, Trinidad and Tobago