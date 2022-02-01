Beetham house catches fire after brothers fight

File photo.

BESSON Street police are continuing enquiries into a house fire in the Beetham which occured after two brothers got into a fight during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Police said the brothers, aged 35 and 36, got into a fight at around 12.15 am.

A short while later, residents saw smoke and flames coming from the home of one of the men. Fire officers and police were alerted and the fire was extinguished.

Police said both brothers had injuries from the fight and were taken to hospital for treatment. Investigators tried to interview one of the men but he appeared to be incoherent at the time.

Police said they also spoke to other relatives but they claimed they did not know how the fire started.