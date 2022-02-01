Autopsy reveals Vanna died from drowning

Relatives of deceased local actress Vanna Girod console each other outside the Scarborough mortuary, where an autopsy was done on Tuesday. - David Reid

An autopsy done on actress and singer Vanna Girod, stage name Vanna Vee, has revealed that she died from drowning.

The autopsy was conducted on Tuesday at the Scarborough Mortuary in Signal Hill.

Girod’s relatives were too distraught to speak to the media.

On January 26, her body was discovered floating in the sea, not too far from a villa in Arnos Vale where she was staying. She was reported missing to the Shirvan Road Police Station the previous day.

Police said it was reported that the Girod left the villa to go for a walk but never returned.