WASA: Beetham pipeline works to be completed on target

This undated photo sent to media by WASA on Sunday shows ongoing excavation work associated with installation of the third and final manhole at Beetham Gardens. PHOTO COURTESY WASA -

Work on the Beetham sewer pipeline will be completed by February 7.

A statement from the Water and Sewage Authority on Sunday advised that work on the final phase of the Beetham sewer pipeline project is on target for completion.

The authority said the original time line was deferred by no more than one week. An underground high-voltage cable was in the pathway of two newly installed man-holes and needed to be secured.

The authority said work on the installation of the third and final manhole is well advanced and will be followed by the reconnection of two sewer lateral connections, interconnection of the new pipeline system along with remedial and restoration works which include permanent road restoration.

The authority reassured residents of Beetham that it is doing everything possible to complete the project in the shortest time possible.