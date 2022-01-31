Unicomer donates athletics history books to Nalis

Jan Westmaas; public relations officer, Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd), Shahad Q Ali; Gerada Holder, librarian IV, Heritage Library Division, Nalis; and Debbie Goodman, manager, corporate communications, Nalis at the presentation of 40 copies of TT’s Athletics History by Bernard Linley, a former national record-holder in the 400 metres hurdles. -

Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd donated 40 copies of Trinidad & Tobago Athletics History to the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis).

The book by Bernard Linley, a former national record-holder in the 400 metres hurdles, is edited and published by Jan Westmaas. It provides a comprehensive record of athletics from the 1890s-2019. It details the successes, challenges and milestones of TT’s celebrated athletic champions. It also documents walking races from San Fernando to Port of Spain in the 1920s, as well as Keshorn Walcott’s gold-medal javelin throw at the 2012 Olympics in London, said a media release.

The presentation was made on January 26, at the Heritage Library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain

Gerada Holder, librarian IV, Heritage Library Division, expressed her appreciation to Unicomer for the donation, which will be added to the Heritage Library’s and public libraries’ collections.

Shahad Ali, public relations officer of Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd, said in the release, “Today sporting events are few and far apart in the interest of national health and safety. Nevertheless it is important that we find ways to maintain the interests in sports. This investment is key to inspiring upcoming sporting heroes who can have access to research material via the public library system.”

Unicomer said it has played an active role in sports, providing corporate support to netballers, footballers, and cricketers.