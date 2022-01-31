Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board hails WI T20I series win over England

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard - AP PHOTO

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has extended congratulations to the West Indies T20 International team on their recent 3-2 series win over England on Sunday.

President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath said the result was a welcome boost for the regional side and augurs well for the team ahead of their upcoming One-Day International and T20I series tour of India from February 6.

A TTCB statement issued on Monday said Bassarath commended the leadership of team captain Kieron Pollard who he said, continues to lead by example and is an inspiration for his team to overcome the odds.

On Sunday, West Indies eked out a 3-2 T20I series win by producing an exciting 17-run victory over England at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

West Indies were led home owing to a last-over beaver-trick from pacer Jason Holder (5/27) and an array of all-round performances from Akeal Hosein (4/30), Pollard (41 runs from 25 balls), Rovman Powell (35 from 17), Brandon King (34 from 31) and Kyle Mayers (31 from 19).

The TTCB president was also high in praise for the consistent performances of TT players; West Indies vice-captain/wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran and spin bowler Akeal Hosein.

“The performances of the TT players is a testimony of the solid foundation that has been laid from which numerous cricketers have gone on to establish themselves among the best in the world,” said Bassarath.

He pointed out that the Caribbean cricketers, although the lowest-ranked team among Test-playing nations in the shortest format of the game, toppled England, who heads the International Cricket Council (ICC) ratings.

The top local cricket official also singled out the outstanding contribution to the series win by Jason Holder whose beaver-trick in the final over in Sunday’s match capped out a sensational all-around performance in which he took 15 wickets in the series.

He also reiterated what Pollard said at his post-match interview that the victory was a team effort and every member of the squad contributed in some way which augers well for the future.

“I am optimistic that the West Indies will maintain the momentum created in the series against England as they travel to the subcontinent for three T20s and three ODIs. So we can look forward to some exciting cricket in the weeks ahead,” said Bassarath.

Next up for West Indies is a three-match ODI (Ahmedabad) and T20I (Kolkota) series against hosts India commencing on February 6.

After that, England return to the Caribbean for a three-Test series which gets under way from March 8 to 28 in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada respectively.