THA Minority Leader: PNM blessed with quality leaders

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.

The People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council is expected to make a decision very soon on the way forward.

The disclosure was made by THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, as he spoke with Newsday on Monday.

Morris' comments came after former THA chief secretary Ancil Dennis told Newsday in an interview last week that he was willing to take charge of the PNM Tobago Council – if called upon.

Morris said: “The PNM has always been blessed with quality leaders and Mr Dennis, having served as Chief Secretary, will always be an attractive option when that time comes around again.”

He said ultimately, the democracy of the PNM's membership will prevail, and he will give his full support to whomever is chosen to lead the executive.

“There is an established process for the selection of a leader of the Tobago Council, and I am advised that the party's leadership in Tobago will soon make a decision on the way forward. So until such time, I humbly prefer to allow the process to take its course and I am prepared to give my full support to the democratic wishes and will of the membership of the PNM Tobago Council whenever the process is triggered and completed.”

Questioned about his willingness to serve in the capacity, he said: “I am already serving, and I am focused on doing my very best as Minority Leader in ensuring the PNM rebuilds as a credible alternative for the people of Tobago.”

Morris, 37, became the youngest Minority Leader after the December 6 THA elections left him as the lone successful PNM candidate. The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) won by a landslide 14-1. Morris won the Daryl Spring/ Whim electoral district by three votes over the PDP's Abby Taylor.

Since then, five members of the Tobago Council have resigned, including its chairman Stanford Callender, PRO Kwesi Des Vignes, lady vice chair Marslyn Melville-Jack, education officer Kurt Salandy and welfare office Ricardo Warner.

Several attempts were made to contact the ex-officers however all calls went unanswered except for DesVignes, who said, “Silence is golden for now.”