Randy Glasgow calls on Southex to remove ad as chutney shows ‘clash’

Events promoter Randy Glasgow. -

Promoter Randy Glasgow has called on Southex – the organisers of Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) to remove an advertisement which advertises that its grand final will be held on the same day at the same venue that Glasgow will host Chutneyland 2022 –The Concert.

Both events are being advertised as being held at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on February 26.

CSM’s grand final is advertised to start at 8 pm while Glasgow’s event is being advertised to be held from 6 pm.

In a media release on Monday, Glasgow said the CSM advertisement was “wrongfully advertising a date and venue already booked for and secured by our organisation to stage Chutneyland 2022 - The Concert.”

Checks on CSM’s Facebook page confirmed a potential clash of events.

The CSM advertisement said limited tickets were available and advised people on how to book tickets.

However, Naparima Bowl’s CEO Marlon De Bique told Newsday in a phone interview, “Our relationship is with the Randy Glasgow Productions.

“We have a confirmed booking with Randy Glasgow Productions and a signed contract. As far as the Naparima Bowl is concerned we only deal with those who have confirmed their bookings, and their confirmation comes in the form of a downpayment and the signature on a contract.”

De Bique said Naparima Bowl could only speak for what it has confirmed and that is Glasgow’s Chutneyland 2022 –The Concert.

When Newsday contacted founder Southex CEO George Singh, he said he did not know what the paper was talking about and could not respond.

Glasgow said he wants the show’s producer to the remove the name of the venue for a date that CSM’s organiser does not have.

“This misinformation is hurting our event and causing confusion among our sponsors, patrons and international broadcasters of Chutneyland 2022 – The Concert,” Glasgow’s release said.