Griffith wants chance to review, respond to police audit

Gary Griffith -

Former police commissioner Gary Griffith said he welcomes audit procedures which are carried out above board once he has been provided the opportunity of review and response.

Responding to an article in a daily newspaper on Sunday, Griffith said the claims made were baseless and could be rebutted.

The article alleged instances of wild spending, bid rigging, and collusion between 2017-2021.

Griffith said, “Such rebuttals will be provided to the relevant authorities or bodies, whenever they operate in a manner befitting their office, and seek appropriate clarification or information in the correct format. Since demitting office, I have not been afforded the right to address any such matters, as reports seem to move from the drafter to the media. I advise that, as I have done in the past, welcome audit procedures once they are undertaken above board, and once I have been provided the opportunity of review and response.”

Griffith said it was no secret that as commissioner of police he had numerous run-ins with the Finance Ministry relating to the release of adequate resources to fund the management of the police.

“What was omitted is the fact that the report crosses the period of two CoPs, myself and the previous CoP, as well as that quite a few of the vehicle procurement matters required Cabinet or National Security Council approval.

“Additionally, with increased manpower requirements, vehicles, patrols, equipment etc required during the State of Emergency and covid19 periods, the TTPS remained starved for resources, with suppliers becoming understandably less patient. All of this, whilst having to manage lack of timely resourcing by the Ministry of Finance, the TTPS managed to not only maintain optimal function, but to do so with minimum resourcing.”