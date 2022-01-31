Girls, 9, 12, rescued from burning car in Belmont

Port of Spain General Hospital.

Two girls ages nine and 12-years-old were rescued after the car they were travelling in collided with another car on the Lady Young Road, on Sunday.

Police said the girls were travelling with their parents in a blue Honda CRV heading east near the Hilton Hotel when a grey Subaro Legacy which was travelling on the westbound lane skidded, crossed lanes and collided with the right side of their car.

The car the girls were travelling in caught fire but their parents together with other drivers helped the girls out of the car and took them to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Fire officers from the Belmont fire station visited the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Belmont police visited the hospital and interviewed both drivers.

The windscreen and right sides of the Honda CRV was damaged while the entire front of the Subaru Legacy was destroyed.