Esperance Soroptimist launch Period Positivity Project

Members of Soroptimist International launched their Period Positivity Project at ASJA Girls’ College, Barrackpore with their donation of sanitary supplies courtesy AMCO. -

Soroptimist International Esperance recently launched its Period Positivity Project at ASJA Girls' College, Barrackpore.

Representatives of the club presented Always brand sanitary napkins donated by AMCO (Alstons Marketing Company Ltd) for 80 girls for the school term.

This project aims to supply selected disadvantaged girls from rural areas with sanitary protection to avoid school absence through period poverty, the club said a media release.

Period poverty is defined as inadequate access to menstrual hygiene tools and education. It is a global challenge which affects an estimated 500 million worldwide, and Trinidad and Tobago is not immune, the release said.

Nearly two million girls in the UK (14-17) miss school because of their periods but there are no accurate statistics for TT, the release said. Students, low-income and homeless women and girls struggle with period poverty as they experience the indignity and shame of being unable to care for themselves during their periods.

These essential products, although VAT zero-rated, are still expensive. The pandemic, which has caused reduced incomes and rising prices, has exacerbated the situation, leading low-income families to have to choose between food and sanitary supplies at times, Esperance SI said in the release.

It said its goals for the Period Positivity Project are:

* To provide at least 150 disadvantaged girls in targeted rural schools with sanitary products over a three-year period;

* Educate girls about menstruation and menstrual hygiene, proper usage of menstruation products and disposal;

* Enable students to fulfil their potential by helping them attend school regularly and consistently thus improving both their academic and non-academic performance;

* Empower students by teaching them that there is no shame in having their period and to be more confident in their femininity;

* Increase public awareness of period poverty and positivity through all forms of media;

* Foster partnerships with relevant stakeholders, to leverage and to maximise resources;

* Collect data to measure attendance and performance of the girls in this project;

* Encourage public participation by providing period positivity bins in supermarkets for donated supplies;

* Appeal to companies and individuals to support the project through donations of cash or kind.

Why are menstrual products still treated as luxury items and not as a necessity? Women and girls have no choice about using these products, they are essential, the release said.

Esperance Soroptimists is also appealing to all women’s groups to join the club in advocating for the removal of customs duty, or subsidisation of feminine products, and for the free distribution to the vulnerable in schools.

"Together we can end the 'toxic trio' of the stigma, the lack of accurate information and the high cost of period products," it said in the release.

Companies, organisations and individuals who want to support can WhatsApp 382-2785 or directly deposit to Soroptimist International Esperance /Republic Bank chequing account number 740800753901.

For more info: Facebook, Instagram (@siesperance) or YouTube channel.