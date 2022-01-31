Edwardz re-elected president of Tobago Writers Guild

Xavier Edwardz -

Artiste Xavier Edwardz has been re-elected president of the Tobago Writers Guild for another one-year term.

The elections took place virtually at the guild's January monthly meeting. Also elected to the new executive are vice president Ann-Marie Davis; treasurer Maria Bristol-Darlington; assistant treasurer Wade Caruth; PRO Leroy George; secretary Anne McCutcheon; and marketing director Jewel Greene-George.

Edwardz, who was unchallenged for the post, told Newsday on Monday, "I feel humbled and grateful that the team instil their faith and trust in me to continue to serve."

Edwardz, a musical artiste, has been part of the organisation for five years. He said the guild plays a crucial role in the development of the arts in Tobago. "I have a great respect for the Tobago Writers Guild, they were one of the first platforms that I had an opportunity to share as an artiste, and interact and grow...It caters for budding artists, not just literary, but music (artistes) like myself, and visual artists."

With the entertainment sector slowly reopening as safe zones during the pandemic, Edwardz said the guild is looking forward to hosting events this year.

"Major on the list is to allow a physical interaction for some of our key events: The Next Chapter open mic; the Literary Affair, those were some of the events that build community interaction.

"We're looking forward. But also, one of the things that came out of pandemic was we were able to reach a lot more people out there. We have members out in England right now. We want to continue to build on our foundation and to continue to evolve into the digital space. "

Commenting on the new executive committee, Tobago Writers Guild director Laureen Burris-Philip said: “We, the board are indeed delighted with the orderly election process and extremely pleased with the mix of experience and youth that forms the new executive. I look forward with great anticipation and excitement to the year ahead.”