Cudjoe: Government stands ready to assist Lendore's family

Shamfa Cudjoe - DAVID REID

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development is working with the family of late Olympic medallist Deon Lendore concerning the funeral arrangements for the 29-year-old quarter-miler.

Lendore died in a vehicular accident in Texas, United States on January 10.

Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, said on Monday the Government is ready to assist the family in "the best way possible."

Speaking following a ceremony, where tokens were exchanged between the Ministry and Cricket West Indies (CWI) officials, at President's Box, Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, Cudjoe said, "I met with the sister last week and they were not quite ready as yet. So, we are just waiting on the go-ahead from the family as to exactly which area they require assistance."

Lendore earned a bronze medal as part of Trinidad and Tobago's 4x400-metre relay team, at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England.

"There are a number of different areas which the family may require assistance," said Cudjoe. "It's not just the Ministry of Sport working with the family. You have also the Ministry of Foreign Affairs working very closely with the Miami consulate. You also have the school offering to do some things. You have people from Trinidad and Tobago and are living abroad, who have also offered assistance. So the family is finalising exactly what they want from government, and which area or stakeholder they'll want specific assistance.

"We continue to liaise with them almost daily as to whenever they're ready. I know they were supposed to provide some documents to the officials in the US. They had done so on Martin Luther King Day and they were awaiting some response. It's just a matter of finding out what they want.

"We're in very close contact, to the point that we may call or WhatsApp (regularly). So whenever the family is ready to roll, we as the government stand ready to assist in the best way possible."