Autopsy confirms boy,10, died of gunshot wound to head

Ten-year-old Christian Liverpool.

Annadel Faria was preparing to celebrate her birthday when she got the news that her ten-year-old son Christian Liverpool was found shot dead at a relative’s home last Thursday night. Her birthday was the following day.

An autopsy on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre confirmed Christian died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

After identifying the body for the autopsy to begin, Faria told Newsday she hasn't been able to come to terms with the incident just yet. She was at a salon getting her nails done on Thursday while Christian was spending time with his father and other close relatives at Bellamy Street, Cocorite Road, Arima where the incident happened.

Relatives reported hearing a gunshot at around 8 pm and, upon checking, found the child unresponsive and bleeding from the head.

The standard four student of the Arima New Government Primary School was taken to the Arima general hospital where he was declared dead. A Smith and Wesson pistol with eight rounds of ammunition was seized at the house.

While processing the scene, police were unable to determine whether the child was shot while playing with the gun or whether someone else was involved in the incident. A 38-year-old close male relative remained in police custody up to late Monday.

Faria said her son was fascinated with buildings and wanted to become an architect. "He was always building, trying to build a replica of a house with stuff around the house. He would say 'Mummy I'll put you in a house one day.'"

She said Christian’s father has been having a hard time dealing with the death.

"He's a great father, he loved him (Christian) plenty. I don't know what transpired. I'm lost for words.”

Faria described Christian as a quiet child with a promising future.

"He always stayed to himself. After he died, when people come to me reminiscing on the bad (incident) I stop them and tell them I only want to talk about the good times and remember good memories about him.

"He was always with his older sister. He loved being on his tablet, and he enjoyed being around animals – he was fascinated by them. He was an outgoing, active child."

Homicide detectives were expected to meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions on Sunday to discuss whether an Arima man will be charged for the child's death.

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox said the ministry has provided counselling to the family. She said the ministry is also working with the Victim and Witness Support Unit to assist them.