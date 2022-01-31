$25-$30m for Taste of Carnival

National Carnival Commission (NCC) head office, St Clair Avenue, Port of Spain -

THE National Carnival Commission (NCC) is working with a budget of about 25 to 30 million for its Taste of Carnival which will see the introduction of a pod-system as patrons enjoy a muted, scaled-down version of the annual festival.

NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters also unveiled the commission's official calendar of events for the season which will begin on February 4, at a press conference on Monday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The first event will be a virtual calypso show and then calypso tents will open from February 11.

“The proposed budget so far we are supposed to get about 25 – 30 million dollars,” he said.

Events will be held at three venues across the country: Queen’s Park Savannah, Queen’s Hall and Naparima Bowl.

