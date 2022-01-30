West Indies T20 squad named for India series

In this file photo, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard ( 2nd from left) and vice captain Shai Hope walk off the field, at Sabina Park, Jamaica, at the end of the second ODI match against Ireland, on Jan 13. - CWI Media

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) selection panel announced the West Indies T20 squad for the upcoming three-match series against India. The West Indies will visit India from February 6-20, where they will also play three One-Day Internationals.

The three T20s will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20, following the three-match ODI series which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes said, “The team has been doing well in the Betway T20 series against England in Barbados and we decided to stick with the same group of players. They have demonstrated great skill and fight and we expect the same kind of performances on the tour of India.”

SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jnr

MATCH SCHEDULE

February 6: 1st ODI, Ahmedabad

February 9: 2nd ODI, Ahmedabad

February 11: 3rd ODI, Ahmedabad

February 16: 1st T20, Kolkata

February 18: 2nd T20, Kolkata

February 20: 3rd T20, Kolkata