Trinidad and Tobago veteran duo part ways with women's football team

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s team player Naomie Guerra (R) vies for control of the ball during a match between the senior women’s team and the U20 team, on Saturday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Lincoln Holder

AFTER rejoining the national women’s senior football team just a few months ago it seems that Maylee Attin-Johnson and Kennya Cordner will not be part of the team in the near future.

Attin-Johnson returned in September and Cordner followed shortly after. The pair played in a few friendly matches for TT during recent months.

News has been circulating in recent weeks that there may be issues in the TT women’s camp with the likes of Attin-Johnson and Cordner at the centre of it.

Speaking to the media following a practice match against the TT women’s Under-20 team, Jones said, “In terms of Maylee she has been a fantastic servant for TT (and) she should be rewarded, honoured in that regard. She has done a lot for the women’s game and I personally do wish her well.”

Jones, questioned more about the absence of Attin-Johnson, said, “It was a coaching decision. It is in my remit and our remit to be able to make decisions that is best for the programme. Like I said she has been a fantastic servant and I do respect that, but we also have to think about the entire programme not only where we are today and where we want to be next week but also for the next ten years. Like I say we do thank her for her will, her commitment but at this point in time we are going to go in a different direction.”

Jones did not give any further details when asked if it was a tactical decision why Attin-Johnson is no longer with the squad.

Asked about Cordner’s absence, Jones said, “Nothing was done to Miss Cordner. We do wish her well. I hope that she has all success in the future, but we have to continue. Again, this is TT’s national team. We are going to continue to work and work hard to represent TT’s national team and there is an opportunity for us to find gems and develop gems for the future so again even with her we wish her well as well.”

Jones said Cordner should be honoured by the TT Football Association.

He said this will give other players a chance to prove themselves. Attin-Johnson and Cordner are two experienced players who would have been an asset as TT aim to qualify for the FIFA Women’s 2023 World Cup.

Assistant coach and analyst Charlie Mitchell has also left the TT women’s set up to accept a job offer with Sheffield Utd in England.

Jones said Mitchell was a “terrific asset” to TT women’s football.